Leeds United are reportedly one of several Premier League clubs who have approached Liverpool about the possibility of signing midfielder Curtis Jones.

However, according to a report from Goal, Liverpool are unlikely to sell the midfielder as they see him as a long-term player at Anfield.

Jones, who is a home-grown player, has a good chance of staying at the club, but if a good offer comes in, Liverpool may have to consider it.

The 22-year-old has had a difficult time with injuries and when he has been given chances by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, he has not been able to consistently make an impression.

Jones is no longer considered a young player in the squad, and if he does not show considerable improvement by the end of the season, he may be facing his last chance to prove himself.

While Klopp is notoriously loyal to his players, the summer of rebuilding may see Jones depart if a good offer comes in.

Leeds United will have to decide if they are willing to make that offer.