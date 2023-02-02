Leeds United attacker out for two months with ankle injury

Leeds United have confirmed that striker Rodrigo will be out through injury for two months.

The Spanish forward, who is enjoying arguably his best season in a white shirt, unfortunately, picked up an ankle injury during Leeds United’s 3-1 FA Cup win against Accrington Stanley last weekend.

The club have confirmed that the 31-year-old will be sidelined for at least eight weeks while he recovers. This is likely to mean the forward will miss his side’s next eight Premier League matches, including two mouth-watering derbies against rivals Man United.

? Rodrigo faces two months on the sidelines, following an ankle injury sustained in last Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Accrington Stanley — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 2, 2023

READ MORE: Mason Greenwood cleared of all criminal charges

As briefly mentioned above, Rodrigo, who has scored 10 Premier League goals in 18 appearances, is having a really good campaign, so the timing of his recent injury will serve as a bitter blow to manager Jesse Marsch.

Set to take his place in the starting lineup could be Patrick Bamford, who, now back and fully fit, will be desperate to rack up more first-team minutes after being plagued by his own injuries over the last couple of seasons.