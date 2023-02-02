The free agents Leeds United can still sign beyond January transfer deadline

Leeds United are being linked with a number of free agents who are still available on the market even after the transfer window closed at the end of January.

The Yorkshire outfit could have three main options as realistic targets in the coming days or weeks, depending on whether or not other clubs snap them up.

According to Leeds Live, one name is former Real Madrid star Isco, who saw a move to Union Berlin fall through late on, though CaughtOffside understands Turkish clubs might be more realistic for the Spanish playmaker.

Leeds could also move for Andre Ayew, who is in England looking for a move at the moment, with West Ham and Everton also thought to be in contention.

Finally, the report also names former Atletico Madrid right-back Sime Vrsalijko as an option for Leeds.

Jesse Marsch could do with more cover in that position, and the Croatian is currently available after leaving Olympiacos back in November.