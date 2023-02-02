Reports suggest that Liverpool passed on the opportunities to bolster their midfield on deadline day.

Sky Sports reported that in Manchester United’s bid to replace the injured Christian Eriksen, the club were offered the chance to sign Saul Niguez, Houssem Aouar and Marcel Sabitzer. They eventually opted for the latter, who completed a loan move from Bayern Munich.

That has led supporters to believe that Liverpool would have also been made aware that the players were available and open to January exits, especially as rumours circulated on the final days of the window that the board were scouring squads across Europe for potential signings.

Liverpool’s transfer business

However, the club instead oversaw one of the quietest windows across the top flight and failed to acquire reinforcements in the one position they desperately needed to.

Their passiveness in winter could mean they are preparing for a hectic summer. Everybody knows that Jurgen Klopp’s top priority is Jude Bellingham, but he will face competition from several of Europe’s elite.