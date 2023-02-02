Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher could reportedly be one to watch in terms of a departure in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old is surely good enough to play regular for a number of Premier League clubs, and Goal have named him as one Reds player who could end up making a move at the end of the season.

The report also suggests that the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are likely to leave, whereas struggling stars like Mohamed Salah and Fabinho will surely stay.

Kelleher’s departure might end up being a blow for Liverpool, though, as he looks ideal to eventually replace Alisson as the club’s number one, even if that’s not exactly looking imminent.

The Republic of Ireland international probably won’t want to wait around for too much longer after showing his potential whenever he has been given a chance by Jurgen Klopp.

LFC may struggle to find a more reliable backup ‘keeper than him, though, as there aren’t many really good players who are happy to spend that much time on the bench.