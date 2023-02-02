Liverpool defender Joel Matip could reportedly be one whose future comes into some doubt this summer.

According to Goal, the former Cameroon international might find it hard to turn down a departure from Anfield if the right offer comes in, though it remains to be seen if there will definitely be that opportunity.

Matip has had a fine career at Liverpool, playing a key role in their Champions League victory of 2018/19, and their Premier League title triumph the following year.

Still, this entire LFC squad now looks to be past its peak, with Matip far from the only one who might need replacing in the near future, as age catches up with other stars like Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah as well.

Goal’s report also suggests Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Caoimhin Kelleher could be likely to move on in the summer.

If these final few months to end up being the last we see of Matip in a Liverpool shirt, he’s sure to leave the club with legendary status and the best wishes from the club’s fans.