Man United issue statement on Mason Greenwood

Manchester United have issued a formal statement following the Crown Prosecution Service’s decision to clear Mason Greenwood of charges relating to assault, attempted rape and coercive control.

Greenwood, 21, was arrested 12 months ago after allegedly assaulting a female.

Following Greenwood’s arrest by Greater Manchester Police, Manchester United made the decision to suspend the 21-year-old and subsequently removed him from their club website.

However, reports on Thursday afternoon confirmed that the CPS had cleared the English attacker of any wrongdoing, opening suggestions that he could soon return to competitive action.

Giving a statement on the news, Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, GMP’s Head of Public Protection, said: “The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.

“Despite the media and public’s interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail.”

Now, the latest comes from Manchester United, who have issued a public response.

Addressing fans on their official website, the club said: “Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

“The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

Prior to his suspension, Greenwood, who still has two years left on his contract, featured in 129 matches, in all competitions, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists.