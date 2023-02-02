“Embarrassing” – Expensive Manchester United summer signing mocked by pundit

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Manchester United’s expensive summer signing Antony for his lack of impact at Old Trafford so far.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit made it clear he was thoroughly unimpressed with the Brazilian winger’s needless trickery and showboating on the pitch while he continues to lack any kind of end-product.

Antony moved to Man Utd for big money from Ajax in the summer and made a memorable start by scoring against Arsenal on his debut, but he’s not really been consistent enough since then, and Agbonlahor has described him as a “bluffer” while some of his antics with the ball were dubbed “embarrassing”.

See below as the former Villa man insists Antony needs to do more to help his strikers during games, pointing out how Ashley Young always used to make sure he was getting the ball in the box…

“He’s a bluffer! Just one assist!” ? ???? “One & a half crosses a game?! That turn is embarrassing. He needs to liven up!” Agbonlahor is NOT having #MUFC’s Antony. Rate Gabby’s Antony spin out of 10 ? pic.twitter.com/6kdDUnBf2K — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 2, 2023

United fans will no doubt hope for more from Antony, but at the same time he’s still a young player adjusting to a new league.

The 22-year-old is not the finished product yet, but it’s worth remembering that the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo had similar criticisms when he first moved to United back in 2003.