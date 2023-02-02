“Dream for whole family” – Father backs West Ham player to join specific club

The father of West Ham star Manuel Lanzini has admitted it would be a dream for their family if he could represent River Plate.

The 29-year-old had a spell at River as a youngster, but it seems there could be an emotional return in store for him.

“We are all River fans and partners. The whole family. Sitting there and seeing Manu would be a pride, sharing it again even with my oldest grandson,” he said.

“Then there is a problem here that is social, living in a difficult country with economic problems and insecurity, but putting River shirt back on is a dream for the whole family.”

Lanzini has been at West Ham since 2015 and has had a fine career in the Premier League, but it makes sense that he’s keen to return to Argentina.

