Exclusive: Arsenal “considered” 23-year-old as Jorginho transfer alternative

Arsenal also considered other options to strengthen their midfield before settling on Jorginho, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

According to Romano, the Gunners also had an interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, but it seems Jorginho became the priority once it was clear that they would not be able to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

Jorginho had a fine career at Chelsea, winning the Champions League and the Europa League, while he’s also a Euro 2020 winner with the Italian national team.

Arsenal could do with experience like that in their squad, though Zubimendi also looks a promising talent, with the 23-year-old perhaps one to look at again in the future.

Arsenal were also linked with Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, though it seems Romano is less convinced by those transfer rumours, saying everything is quiet with the Mexico international at the moment.

“Martin Zubimendi is one of the players Arsenal also considered for their midfield, but Jorginho was a good option and they decided to proceed for him because Mikel Arteta is big fan and wanted Jorginho when the Moises Caicedo deal collapsed,” Romano said.

“I’m aware Edson Alvarez has also been linked with Arsenal and other clubs, but at the moment it’s completely quiet.”

Arsenal also brought in Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior this January, while Cedric Soares and Albert Sambi Lokonga left the Emirates Stadium on loan.