Mason Greenwood breaks silence following dropped charges

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood has spoken publicly for the first time since he was arrested on suspicion of assault, attempted rape and coercive control.

Greenwood, 21, was detained by Greater Manchester Police 12 months ago after a female alleged the 21-year-old had assaulted her.

Following GMP’s arrest, Manchester United suspended the young winger and removed him from their interactive app. Several sports manufacturers also cut his sponsorship deals short.

However, following a year-long legal battle, the Crown Prosecution Service has made the decision to drop all the charges following a lack of evidence.

Following the CPS’ decision, Manchester United released a statement, via their club website, saying: “Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

“The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

Now, the latest in the ongoing story comes from Greenwood himself. Issuing a statement, relayed by The Sun, the English attacker said: “I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support.

“There will be no further comment at this time.”