Newcastle United were never really keen to let Allan Saint-Maximin leave the club during the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Frenchman has shone during his time at St James’ Park, but it’s not clear if he really remains a key part of Eddie Howe’s plans after less of a prominent role this season.

Milan have emerged as suitors for Saint-Maximin, but Romano suggests it was never as advanced as some media reports suggested in the transfer window just gone.

It’s also not clear if the Serie A giants will make Saint-Maximin a priority for the summer, with the potential for many things to change between now and the summer.

“Newcastle were never really open to let Allan Saint-Maximin leave so it wasn’t close with AC Milan,” Romano said.

“I’m aware his agent has spoken about Milan’s interest, but it wasn’t advanced. In the summer we will see, I’d be lying to mention any guaranteed transfer news now for the summer because many things will change for every club in the next few months.”

Newcastle fans will no doubt have a soft spot for Saint-Maximin due to his exciting playing style, but it may be that in the long run they’d be better off building a team less reliant on the 25-year-old to provide individual moments of magic.