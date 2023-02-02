(Photo) Arsenal attacker returns to training following injury

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson has returned from injury and has been pictured back in first-team training.

The 23-year-old winger picked up a thigh injury at the end of last year and, and as per Transfermarkt, has missed the Gunners’ last nine matches, in all competitions.

However, despite not being expected to return until the weekend (Premier Injuries), Nelson has made a quicker-than-expected recovery after participating in first-team training earlier on Thursday.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Mason Greenwood cleared of all criminal charges

More Stories / Latest News
“All the talk…” – Liverpool legend reveals worrying information he’s hearing from the training ground
Uncertainty over whether Jorginho will make Arsenal debut against Everton this weekend
Mason Greenwood cleared of all criminal charges

The winger was snapped alongside teammate Eddie Nketiah with the image posted on the club’s official social media.

More Stories Reiss Nelson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.