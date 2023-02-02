(Photo) Man United confirm Marcel Sabitzer’s shirt number

Manchester United have confirmed that January Deadline Day signing Marcel Sabitzer will wear the number 15 shirt for the duration of his loan.

Following an ankle injury to Christian Eriksen, which is set to keep the Danish midfielder sidelined until at least the end of April, United needed to act fast in order to bring in a suitable replacement.

Consequently, Sabitzer, 28, a fully-fledged international for Austria, completed a last-gasp switch to Old Trafford from Bayern Munich just hours before Tuesday’s 11 p.m. deadline.

Following the 28-year-old’s exciting move, the Red Devils have confirmed that the on-loan midfielder will take over the number 15 shirt, previously worn by Andreas Pereira prior to his permanent move to Fulham nearly 12 months ago.