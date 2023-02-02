Premier League club eyeing surprise free transfer of ex Real Madrid star Isco

Everton are reportedly interested in signing former Real Madrid star Isco on a free transfer, according to The Times.

Isco, who left Sevilla in December, is still searching for a new club after a potential move to Union Berlin collapsed on the final hours of the January transfer window.

The Toffees, who are desperately trying to avoid being relegated for the first time since 1951, are currently 19th in the Premier League table with only three wins from their opening 20 matches.

With Frank Lampard sacked, new manager Sean Dyche is searching for additions to his squad, after having lost Anthony Gordon to Newcastle for £45 million in January.

Despite the club’s efforts, a number of attacking targets were not secured, including Arnaut Danjuma, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ismaila Sarr, Odsonne Edouard, and Jean-Philippe Mateta, while Nottingham Forest are set to beat them to former Swansea and West Ham man Andre Ayew.

However, the signing of Isco could go some way to filling the void left by Gordon.

Isco contributed 53 goals and 57 assists in 353 games during his time at Real Madrid and won three La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues with Los Blancos.

He has also racked up 38 caps for the Spanish national team, scoring 12 goals.

Although Everton’s struggles in the Premier League continue, the potential signing of Isco on a free transfer could bring a much-needed boost to the club’s attacking options.