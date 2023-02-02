Former England international Darren Bent recently spoke to talkSPORT (via HITC) about Liverpool’s current situation, and what the future might hold for manager Jurgen Klopp.

Despite the club’s recent struggles, Bent doesn’t believe that Liverpool will fire Klopp, but he does think the German manager may decide to step down on his own if things don’t improve.

One year ago, Liverpool were in contention for a quadruple, but now they are out of the title race, the EFL Cup, and the FA Cup.

The team’s Champions League prospects are also in jeopardy, as they face Real Madrid in the coming weeks.

This sudden decline has led to questions about Klopp’s ability to manage the team, as he is facing what some call the “seventh season syndrome.”

Bent, who used to play for Tottenham, believes that the Liverpool owners won’t turn to former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, as his declining reputation and poor relationship with the Liverpool fans make him a non-starter.

However, he thinks that former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel might be a more viable option, as he has previously replaced Klopp at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea shortly after winning the Champions League at Stamford Bridge, and he may feel he has unfinished business in England.

Liverpool is currently ninth in the Premier League, ten points behind their bitter rivals Manchester United, who are in the Champions League spots.

Bent believes that Liverpool still has a chance to make the top four if they get their players back, and he isn’t completely writing them off.