Pundit names three Liverpool stars who should leave the club ahead of a summer rebuild

Pundit Danny Murphy has outlined three Liverpool players that should exit the club at the end of the season to kickstart a summer rebuild.

Liverpool have overseen one of their worst starts to a season to date; they sit ninth-placed in the Premier League and are out of two cup competitions.

There was also a significant lack of reinforcements signed in the January transfer window. The board oversaw the arrival of attacker Cody Gakpo and whilst fans welcomed the striker on board, there was confusion amongst them, as Liverpool’s prevailing issue is their depleted midfield department.

In the middle of the pitch, Jurgen Klopp is relying on injury-prone players, as well as youngsters with little experience of competing in the top flight. Club captain Jordan Henderson, 32, and Fabinho, 29, have also looked below par throughout the campaign so far, which has forced the manager’s hand into deploying alternatives.

Three players that could be on their way out of Anfield

Murphy has picked out three players who should be in their final season at Anfield. He said on talkSPORT: “We’re talking about a team that was not far off winning the quadruple last season. They don’t look at it. They don’t look like they’ve got much legs, or got much hunger. They’re missing players, of course they are. But they had some of those players at the beginning of the season, and results were the same.

“I think there’s a rebuild needed, and by that I mean players out the door and a few more in. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out of contract, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Naby Keita go.

“I’m not sure James Milner is going to stay for another year. If he does, he won’t be playing much. That’s three midfielders (leaving). The midfield needs freshening up.”