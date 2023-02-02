Leeds star travelled to complete Leicester medical on Deadline Day before returning to Elland Road

Jack Harrison will sign a new contract at Leeds United after speculation circulated over his future at the club.

According to Sky Sports, the winger will pen a new deal to commit his future to the Whites after being hours away from completing a move to another Premier League club.

Leicester City tabled a £20 million bid for Harrison in the January transfer window, which was accepted by the Leeds board on deadline day. The 26-year-old then travelled to the Midlands to undergo the scheduled medical tests, before receiving a call from the Leeds board telling him to return to Elland Road.

Leeds will increase Harrison’s wage to match Leicester’s offer

The report suggests that the Foxes had offered Harrison a significant pay increase over what he is earning on his current deal, which is set to expire in 18 months.

Now, Jesse Marsch and his team are promising to match Leicester’s wage offer if he signs a new deal with Leeds, which he is expected to do imminently.

