“talks still being currently held” – Journalist drops exciting update regarding the Liverpool takeover

According to This is Anfield journalist David Lynch, Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have held talks with multiple groups interested in investing in the club.

Lynch states that exploratory talks are currently being held with Qatari, German, US and Saudi investors who are interested in a buyout.

FSG announced in November that they would ‘consider new shareholders‘, but only if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs claimed last month that the club is likely heading towards minority investment, which would involve FSG staying on at the club.

However, the Liverpool Echo reported that the process could be a “drawn-out” one with no timeline for new investment to arrive.

Lynch adds that “there remains hope that some much-needed certainty will arrive before the summer,” particularly with talks still ongoing.

He writes:

“Mercifully, there remains hope that some much-needed certainty will arrive before the summer, particularly with exploratory talks still being currently held with Qatari, German, US and Saudi investors interested in a buyout.”

The identity of the German investor is unknown, but Saudi Arabia’s sports minister has previously stated that the state would support a Saudi public sector bid for either Liverpool or Manchester United.

The Premier League is the most-watched league in Saudi Arabia and the region, with a large number of fans.

It is important to note that no public expressions of interest from any party have been made to take over or acquire a minority stake in Liverpool, unlike the case of Manchester United where Ineos and its CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe have stated that they are formally entering the bidding process to take over the club.