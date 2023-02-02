‘They’d buy him’: Paul Merson claims Liverpool would re-sign £35m player ‘in an instant’ if he became available

Former Arsenal player turned football pundit Paul Merson has claimed that Liverpool would re-sign Sadio Mane ‘in an instant’ if he became available.

Mane was sold to Bayern Munich for £35m this summer, following six successful years at Anfield.

Merson wrote in his weekly column for Sportskeeda that the sale of Mane was a mistake by Liverpool.

He argues that Mane was a crucial part of the team and deserved more credit for his contributions.

He believes that the absence of Mane has affected Liverpool’s recent performances.

He wrote:

“I’ve been saying it from the start – selling Sadio Mane was a bad decision.” “If he came up for sale again, they’d buy him back in an instant. He was a massive part of that team and he didn’t get the credit he deserved. Liverpool sold one of their best players for hardly any money and it’s coming back to bite them.”

However, the pundit seems to be overlooking the fact that Mane wanted to leave the club and Liverpool did not decide to sell him.

The 30-year-old wanted to pursue a new challenge, and Liverpool could not stop him from leaving.

Although Jurgen Klopp was a big fan of Mane and he achieved legendary status during his time at the club, it’s unlikely that he will return as Mane wants a key role in a big team and is currently getting that at Bayern Munich.

Despite Merson’s claims, the future of Sadio Mane is ultimately out of Liverpool’s hands, and his Liverpool story, for good or bad, has already been written.