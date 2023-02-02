Udinese forward Gerard Deulofeu emerged as a serious option for Tottenham in the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 28-year-old, formerly of Everton and Watford, has been in fine form in Serie A, and could have been a useful option for Spurs as they looked at possibilities to come in and bolster their depth in attack.

Romano also notes that Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo was linked with Tottenham, but it seems Deulofeu was also a serious option in the background, though the deal eventually fell through due to the Spain international picking up an injury.

Tottenham ended up making Pedro Porro their most significant signing this winter, while the likes of Matt Doherty, Bryan Gil and Djed Spence left, the latter two on loan.

“The third secret – we know Tottenham were linked with Nicolo Zaniolo, but I can also reveal they considered a move for Gerard Deulofeu,” Romano said.

“He’s been incredible in Serie A, and he’s been proven in the Premier League with Everton and Watford. He’s very appreciated by the Spurs board, and the deal was almost done, but the player picked up a serious injury and so he was not available any more on the market. It was a serious option for Tottenham.”

There were a number of other transfer secrets revealed by Romano, with the reporter explaining that Arsenal were considering Martin Zubimendi, and Manchester United also thought about bringing in Josip Juranovic in case Aaron Wan-Bissaka left.