Exclusive: Arsenal’s Jorginho alternatives, Bellingham transfer fee, PSG fury – Fabrizio Romano

AC Milan

Rafael Leao’s lawyer Ted Dimvula tells me: “There are many fake informations on Leao. We are working together to find a satisfactory solution on the new contract. Leao’s priority has not changed: he wants to stay at AC Milan. We therefore firmly deny any desire on the part of Rafael and/or his entourage to lower his release clause in order to facilitate a departure of the player next summer.”

It was never particularly close for AC Milan to sign Allan Saint-Maximin as Newcastle were not keen to let him leave. Let’s see what happens in the summer.

Arsenal

Martin Zubimendi is one of the players Arsenal also considered for their midfield, but Jorginho was a good option and they decided to proceed for him because Mikel Arteta is big fan and wanted Jorginho when the Moises Caicedo deal collapsed. I’m aware Edson Alvarez has also been linked with Arsenal and other clubs, but at the moment it’s completely quiet.

Jorginho confirms: “Yes, Arteta was a big influence for my transfer — I know that Mikel tried a few times to get me before and it didn’t happen, of course not because of my wishes.”

Athletic Bilbao

Paris Saint-Germain have sold Ander Herrera back to his former club Athletic Club on a permanent deal — buy option clause triggered and contract until 2024.

Barcelona

Barcelona director Alemany confirms the situation for Julian Araujo deal: “We didn’t arrive on time due to a computer error — the delay was 18 seconds. We’ll have to wait and see what FIFA decide.”

Xavi denies rumours on Raphinha to leave Barça in the summer: “We will always support Raphinha — he’s the future of Barcelona. He’s a criticized player, but he does a lot and we value Raphinha a lot.”

Borussia Dortmund

Some are speculating that the Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea transfer fee will affect the asking price of Jude Bellingham. However, my understanding is that Borussia Dortmund have not formally communicated any price yet for Jude Bellingham. Talks will enter into important stages in the next weeks, it’s still open. For sure, I don’t see BVB accepting less than €120m.

As far as the player’s side, no decision has been made in January, it will take time to know Jude Bellingham’s next step.