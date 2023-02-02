(Video) Roy Keane cheekily asks Erik ten Hag for tickets to Carabao Cup final

Manchester United legend Roy Keane left Sky Sports pundits chuckling after cheekily asking Erik ten Hag for tickets to the Carabao Cup final.

United booked their place at Wembley last night with a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, rounding off both legs of the semi-final 5-0 on aggregate.

They will face Newcastle United on February 26, with both clubs keen to end their trophy droughts.

Post-match, Ten Hag came out from the dressing room to speak to presenters about his side’s performance.

In true Keane fashion, he jokingly asked Ten Hag: “And if you’ve any spare tickets for the final, you’ll let me have two? Two complimentary I hope?”

Roy Keane tried to sort himself out some complimentary final tickets off Erik Ten Hag! ? pic.twitter.com/1fvNRkCbsY — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 1, 2023

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.