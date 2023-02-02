West Ham United ‘fury’ emerges at last-ditch permanent exit for 22-year-old

West Ham United were reportedly not happy with Emmanuel Longelo leaving the club late on in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old had been on loan at Birmingham City, and the Championship side made a surprise move to sign him permanently right at the end of January.

According to Brian Dick, writing in the Birmingham Mail, this didn’t go down too well at the London Stadium.

He wrote: “Birmingham City’s transfer deadline day was a quiet one, just one signing and not even really an incoming, with Manny Longelo’s loan made permanent, a move welcomed by most Blues fans and lamented by many from West Ham.”

West Ham have often lost a few too many of their best homegrown talents, and it looks like Longelo was another they had high hopes for.