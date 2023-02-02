West Ham United ‘fury’ emerges at last-ditch permanent exit for 22-year-old

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United were reportedly not happy with Emmanuel Longelo leaving the club late on in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old had been on loan at Birmingham City, and the Championship side made a surprise move to sign him permanently right at the end of January.

According to Brian Dick, writing in the Birmingham Mail, this didn’t go down too well at the London Stadium.

He wrote: “Birmingham City’s transfer deadline day was a quiet one, just one signing and not even really an incoming, with Manny Longelo’s loan made permanent, a move welcomed by most Blues fans and lamented by many from West Ham.”

More Stories / Latest News
“Dream for whole family” – Father backs West Ham player to join specific club
Arsenal likely to reignite interest in 21-year-old in time for summer window
Leeds star travelled to complete Leicester medical on Deadline Day before returning to Elland Road

West Ham have often lost a few too many of their best homegrown talents, and it looks like Longelo was another they had high hopes for.

More Stories David Moyes Emmanuel Longelo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.