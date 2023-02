Michail Antonio looks set to leave West Ham in the summer after failing to secure a move in the January transfer window.

Antonio was heavily linked with a move away from West Ham after Danny Ings was brought to the club.

However, Ings suffered an injury against Everton, possibly meaning Antonio didn’t leave the club in the end.

According to The Athletic, Antonio is now third choice striker at West Ham and looks set to leave the club during the summer transfer window.