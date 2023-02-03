Arsenal and Liverpool to go head-to-head for the signing of Juventus star

Arsenal and Liverpool set to go head to head for the signing of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa has had a tough times with injuries over the last few years but before his fitness issues he was performing exceptionally for Juventus. The Italian only has six league appearances for Juventus this season and he’s now being linked with a move away from the club.

A report from Football Insider, via 90min, has claimed that both Liverpool and Arsenal are set to go head-to-head for the signing of Chiesa this summer.

Liverpool have struggled in the Premier League this season but Jurgen Klopp has opted to bring in attacking reinforcements recently. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz were all signed within the last 18 months, so a move for Chiesa wouldn’t make an awful lot of sense.

Arsenal are in a similar position after bringing in Leandro Trossard during the January transfer window, but there’s no such thing as too much depth, especially for clubs competing in multiple competitions.

If Chiesa manages to stay fit and either Mikel Arteta or Klopp can reignite his previous form, then it could be a shrewd bit of business for both clubs.