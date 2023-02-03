Arsenal believe young forward Folarin Balogun will be worth more than £50m soon after his recent performances out on loan.

Balogun signed for French club Reims on loan at the beginning of the season. With Gabriel Jesus signed in the summer transfer window and Eddie Nketiah as a backup, Balogun’s first-team minutes would be limited, so allowing him to go and play senior football was a smart decision.

The decision from Arsenal has certainly paid off, with Balogun now the top goalscorer in France, ahead of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar, despite being just 21 years old.

According to Football Insider, after his performances this season, Arsenal now value him at over £50m. It’s unclear whether the plan is for Arsenal to sell him in the summer whilst his stock is high or allow him to be a part of the first team.

Balogun will still have to compete with Nketiah and Jesus when he returns to the club, so Arsenal will have to make a decision over one of their strikers in the summer as having three players for one position is a little overkill.