Arsenal have officially announced that Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new contract at the club until 2027.

Martinelli has enjoyed an exceptional season for Arsenal, playing a pivotal role in helping them sit top of the Premier League. The Brazilian has started every single game in the Premier League this season and has quickly become a key player for the club despite being just 21 years old.

Recent reports suggested that Martinelli was close to signing a new deal and Arsenal have now officially announced that the Brazilian has signed a new contract until 2027.

Arsenal fans will be delighted to hear Martinelli has committed his future to the club but it shouldn’t be a surprise that he’s chosen to extend his stay.

Arsenal are one of the most attractive clubs to play for at the moment for multiple different reasons. Mikel Arteta is one of the most exciting coaches in Europe and is only at the beginning of his career.

With Arsenal at the top of the Premier League pushing to win the title, it wouldn’t make sense for Martinelli to leave the club in the near future as their journey of dominance looks set to just be starting.