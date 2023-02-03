Arsenal star signs new deal keeping him at the club until 2027

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new contract keeping him at the club until at least 2027.

Martinelli has developed immensely over the last few years, transitioning from a young, up-and-coming player into a key first-team star.

At the age of 21, Martinelli is already one of the first names on the team sheet for Arsenal, starting every single Premier League game so far this season.

His seven goals this season has played a part in Arsenal being top of the table, and they’ve now tied him down to a new long-term deal.

According to The Athletic, Martinelli has signed a new contract at Arsenal keeping him at the club until at least 2027. His initial contract was due to expire at the end of next season, so extending his current deal was bound to be a priority for Arsenal.

Arsenal signed Martinelli from the lower leagues in Brazil, so it has to go down as one of their smartest pieces of business in recent history.

Premier League clubs are now continuously scouting the more obscure leagues in the world to try and find themselves young talent for a cheap price.