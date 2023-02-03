Graham Potter given injury boost, confirms four players back in squad to face Fulham

Chelsea have been given an injury boost after manager Graham Potter confirmed that four players will be in his matchday squad to face Fulham on Friday night.

The two London sides are set to meet at Stamford Bridge later on today and with the Blues two points behind Friday’s opponents, but with a game-in-hand, Graham Potter’s men will have the chance to leapfrog their cross-city rivals.

Set to name a strong starting lineup following what has been another mammoth transfer window, Chelsea fans will be wondering if their British record-breaking new boy Enzo Fernandez will be in line to feature.

While Fernandez’s chances of making his club debut on Friday remain unknown, Potter has delivered a positive update on four other players.

Confirming that defensive duo Ben Chilwell and Reece James are back from injury, along with midfielders Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Potter is set to welcome the quartet back but doesn’t think any will be able to play the whole game.

“Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are in the squad, but not for 90 minutes,” he told the media on Thursday, as quoted by TalkSPORT.

Chelsea’s game against Fulham is set to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.