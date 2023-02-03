Chelsea reporter says Blues feel like Graham Potter’s toothless Brighton from years past

Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw with Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Friday night as the Blues failed to score a goal again in a Premier League match with a Chelsea reporter saying the London club feel like Graham Potter’s old Brighton side.

Over the course of their last 12 matches in all competitions, the West London club have scored in just three of them and looked toothless again on Friday night despite spending over £600m across the last two transfer windows.

The best chance fell to Kai Havertz, whose looped shot hit the post in the first 45 minutes of the match; and Miguel Delaney, the Independent’s Chelsea reporter, says the Blues look like one of Potter’s old Brighton sides.

10th in the table, "tidy" football, "nice" shape, but no striker, no goals and few shots have Chelsea spent £600m to be Potter's Brighton from two years ago?https://t.co/kKcyWdbKyf — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) February 3, 2023

Following the full-time whistle at Stamford Bridge, Delaney wrote in his Independent report: “It is occasionally nice [Potter’s football], and you can see a nascent idea taking shape, but it doesn’t exactly get you off your feet. It barely forces goalkeepers to dive, so few shots on target have Chelsea had. As with his Brighton, it still looks like Potter could do with a striker.”

Before this season, Brighton were often labelled as a very good team, but many would attach the criticism of lacking a striker to the compliment.

Potter’s Chelsea clearly lack goals and after spending so much money, a striker is still a big need for the English coach.