Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech could still leave the club despite the January transfer window closing.

Ziyech has struggled to become a first-team regular since joining Chelsea. Todd Boehly’s frantic spending since taking over at Chelsea has meant Ziyech finds himself falling further and further down the pecking order.

The likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Noni Madueke and Raheem Sterling were all signed after Ziyech meaning his game time is going to be extremely limited this season.

Despite the window closing, a report from 90min has claimed that Chelsea could still allow him to leave the club this month.

The report claims that Ziyech has received interest from Turkey and the UAE but it’s not an ideal situation for the Moroccan winger. Ziyech was close to joining PSG on Deadline Day before the move fell through, and with no disrespect to the Turkish or UAE leagues, it’s a little different to playing with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar.

Maybe seeing out the season and looking for a move to a top European side in the summer transfer window is in the best interests of Ziyech, but there’s a possibility his development could stall due to a lack of game time over the next few months.