“He’s expected to leave” – Journalist drops worrying Crystal Palace claim about major star

Crystal Palace are expected to lose one of their main stars this summer according to journalist Dean Jones as the player has options.

That star is Wilfried Zaha, who has entered into the last six months of his current contract at Selhurst Park, sparking speculation that he could be set to depart on a free transfer in the summer.

Zaha has spent the majority of his career with the Eagles and will now seek a move forward in his career after playing 450 matches with the London club – scoring 89 goals, along with 76 assists.

According to Jones, the ‘current view’ at Palace is that Zaha will seek pastures new ahead of 2023/24 as the winger has options.

In an interview with GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “He’s expected to leave, that’s the current view on it.

“You can’t blame him really for having his options open at this moment in time, he’ll be waiting to see what other challenges there are out there for him.”