Jurgen Klopp excludes new signing from Liverpool’s Champions League squad

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has left one of the Reds’ newest signings Arthur Melo out of his Champions League squad for the knockout rounds.

Arthur joined the Merseyside club last summer on loan from Juventus for the season as a quick fix for Liverpool’s lack of midfielders, but the Brazilian’s time on Merseyside has been a disaster for the star.

The 26-year-old has only played once for the Reds this campaign, which was a group stage defeat in the Champions League away to Napoli in September.

Arthur has not made an appearance since due to receiving surgery on his thigh in October and has now been left out of the Liverpool squad for the European competition’s next stages, reports The Athletic.

Arthur is currently on loan at Liverpool
UEFA’s rules permit clubs to make three changes to their squads prior to the start of the knockout stages of the Champions League and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has added January signing Cody Gakpo, as well as Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Arthur is unlikely to feature much for the Reds between now and the end of the season as the signing of the midfielder has proved to be a bad decision.

