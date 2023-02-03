Karim Benzema suffers injury ahead of Liverpool clash as Carlo Ancelotti gives key update

Real Madrid were 2-0 winners over Valencia on Thursday night in La Liga but there was a setback for Los Blancos as Karim Benzema picked up an injury with some big fixtures on the horizon.

The France star provided two assists in the match but limped off at the hour mark. Real Madrid have the Club World Cup and a Champions League clash with Liverpool over the next few weeks and therefore, the injury to the striker would have worried them.

However, in the aftermath of the match, Real manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that the injury is nothing serious and that Benzema was taken off as a precaution.

The Italian coach said via the Daily Mirror: “Benzema is something very light, but Militao is not going to recover for Sunday.”

Benzema has suffered a lot with injuries this season and although Ancelotti feels that the striker will be ok, it might be something to keep an eye on over the next few weeks as they build up to their Champions League return.

The first leg of their European tie with Liverpool takes place at Anfield in just 19 days’ time, while the return leg at the Bernabeu is pencilled in for March 15.