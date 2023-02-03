‘Lifelong dream’ – Agent suggests expensive PL star is desperate to leave club amid claims Liverpool want him

The agent of Moises Caicedo has confirmed that his client was desperate to leave Brighton in January amid interest from clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Arsenal and Chelsea both submitted bids for the midfielder, but both of them were rejected, as the Seagulls did not want to sell the 21-year-old during the winter transfer window.

Now that the window is closed, Caicedo’s agent Manuel Sierra has stated that his client still wants to move and will try again in the summer.

Speaking to Marca90 via Ole, Sierra said: “The offers were received, you see what’s on the table and Moises says he wants to go forward, which is his lifelong dream.

“That it is an opportunity that may not be repeated in life. And we helped him write the statement. In that statement, he expresses his wish and his gratitude towards the club because they gave him the possibility to fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League. We don’t know what can happen tomorrow, maybe he trains and gets injured. We can’t know what’s going to happen.

“Moises asked the club for permission to publish the statement, he is the one who does not train and he does not go to the game [vs. Liverpool] because they decide to give him free at the weekend. Brighton didn’t push him away, They understand the situation and love him very much. It was a consensual agreement.”

The three interested clubs will likely move for Caicedo in the summer and will be pleased to know that the midfielder is still open to leaving.