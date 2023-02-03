Liverpool star could leave in the summer as he enters the final year of his contract

Liverpool defender Joel Matip could leave the club in the summer as he enters the final year of his contract.

When Liverpool signed French defender Ibrahima Konate, Matip went from a guaranteed starter to a potential squad player. This season, Matip has only started six Premier League games with Konate becoming a regular starter in the Liverpool side.

At the age of 31, Matip may only have one long-term contract left in his career, so he now has to decide whether to renew at Liverpool or look for a new challenge.

Joel Matip in action for Liverpool
According to GOAL, there are whispers around Liverpool that Matip could leave in the summer transfer window as he enters the final year of his contract.

Joe Gomez recently signed a new deal at Liverpool and is a homegrown option, so Matip could be the player they sacrifice in the summer transfer window.

Konate and Virgil van Dijk are likely to be the starting defensive pair going into next season, so Matip may look to force a move himself if he isn’t comfortable playing a squad role for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

