Manchester United have been impressed by the recent performances of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker, who joined Napoli from Lille three years ago, has been in scintillating form this season. Not only are the Naples-based club on course to win their first Serie A title since 1990, but Osimhen’s inspired performances could see them in line to receive a mammoth transfer offer in the summer.

According to a recent report from ESPN, Man United, along with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, are seriously interested in the 24-year-old, but Napoli will not part with him for less than £90m (€100m).

United’s striking woes have been evident for a few seasons now. Even though Erik Ten Hag brought in Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley last month, the Netherlands international is not expected to make his switch permanent – and that will open the door for the Red Devils to go all out for a new long-term striker once the summer window opens later this year.

READ MORE: Mason Greenwood cleared of all criminal charges

Although other forwards on their shortlist are believed to include Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, following 14 goals in just 16 league games this season, Osimhen has emerged as a genuine target and now sits top of the 20-time league winners’ wishlist.

As for the African’s potential valuation, United and Paris Saint-Germain will be expecting to break the bank, especially considering Chelsea just smashed the British record after signing Enzo Fernandez for well over £100m.

The question on every fan’s lips will be which side is willing to stump up the funds first though, and for United, with the Glazer family in the process of selling the club, that could all depend on who their owners are at the end of the season.