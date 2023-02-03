Manager taking Ligue 1 by storm says West Ham is his dream job as he continues to make history

Reims manager Will Still says West Ham would be his dream job in the future.

Still is doing an incredible job at Reims this season having lost just once in the last 18 games. Recently, Reims held PSG to a 1-1 draw with Folarin Balogun, a player Still is turning into a world beater, scoring their only goal.

Despite being born in Belgium, Still came to England to study and his favourite club is one in the Premier League.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Still expressed his desire to manager in the Premier League one day, naming West Ham as the club he’s always supported.

“If I say (what my dream job is) I’m scared other teams aren’t going to ring me up! But West Ham… (it would be) West Ham. I’ve always been a big West Ham fan,” said Still.