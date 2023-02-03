Manager taking Ligue 1 by storm says West Ham is his dream job as he continues to make history

West Ham FC
Posted by

Reims manager Will Still says West Ham would be his dream job in the future.

Still is doing an incredible job at Reims this season having lost just once in the last 18 games. Recently, Reims held PSG to a 1-1 draw with Folarin Balogun, a player Still is turning into a world beater, scoring their only goal.

Despite being born in Belgium, Still came to England to study and his favourite club is one in the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle considered a late move to sign Chelsea star in the January transfer window
Manchester United rejected an offer for defender during the January transfer window
Arsenal and Liverpool to go head-to-head for the signing of Juventus star

Speaking on talkSPORT, Still expressed his desire to manager in the Premier League one day, naming West Ham as the club he’s always supported.

“If I say (what my dream job is) I’m scared other teams aren’t going to ring me up! But West Ham… (it would be) West Ham. I’ve always been a big West Ham fan,” said Still.

More Stories Will Still

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.