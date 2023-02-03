Manchester United had Croatian defender Josip Juranovic ready to be signed in the January transfer window.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka went through a period where it looked like his Manchester United career could be over. Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot both struggled to nail down a starting spot last season and the later was given more of a chance at the beginning of the season under Erik ten Hag.

However, over the last few games, Wan-Bissaka has been given more of an opportunity to express himself and has produced some excellent performances, possibly changing Manchester United’s transfer plans.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported after the January transfer window that Manchester United had a deal for Croatian defender Juranovic lined up in case they sold Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka may have saved Manchester United some money by upping his performances over the last few weeks. The right-back came with a lot of expectations from Crystal Palace but failed to deliver in his opening few years.

Hopefully, he’s finally settled in and can begin to produce similar performances to the one’s we saw for Palace on a more consistent basis.