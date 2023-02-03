Manchester United rejected an offer for defender during the January transfer window

Manchester United rejected an offer for Victor Lindelof during the January transfer window.

Lindelof has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United in the last few years. The signings of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez sees Lindelof fighting with Harry Maguire for third-choice centre-back.

Luke Shaw was even utilised in the middle at times ahead of Lindelof and Maguire, meaning the chances of them receiving regular minutes this season is slim.

Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt looked to take advantage of Lindelof’s lack of game time by submitting a loan offer during the January transfer window, according to German outlet BILD.

Manchester United rejected the proposal as requested by Erik ten Hag, and it’s not a surprise considering it was a late move in the window.

Lindelof may not be first or second choice at Manchester United but Ten Hag will need a deep squad considering they’re in multiple cup competitions as well as the Premier League.

An injury or two in defence with their hectic schedule could be catastrophic if they allowed Lindelof to leave the club without time to bring in a replacement.

