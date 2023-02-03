Manchester United staff split as some want Mason Greenwood to return

Mason Greenwood had all charges in his attempted rape case dropped this week and Manchester United staff are now split over the 21-year-old’s return.

On Thursday, the Crown Prosecution Service said there was “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction” after key witnesses withdrew their cooperation from the investigation. Greenwood had been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm – charges the footballer denied.

Greenwood has a contract at Old Trafford until 2025, and according to the Guardian, Man United have launched an internal process regarding the player’s return and it could go either way for the forward.

The report states that a substantial proportion of Man United's workforce would be deeply unhappy if Greenwood played for the club again, while others feel a duty of care toward a player who joined at age seven and has not been found guilty of any crime.

What Man United’s internal review of the situation entails is unknown, but the situation has seen the club become stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Greenwood’s return would be a PR disaster for the Manchester club and could see several sponsors walk away from the Premier League giants, whilst on the other hand, the Red Devils could be legally forced to allow the 21-year-old to return to work.