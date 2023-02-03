Manchester United tried to sign Real Madrid star in January and will try again in the summer

Manchester United tried to sign Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde in the January transfer window and will try again in the summer.

With Christian Eriksen suffering an injury last month, Manchester United looked to bring in a midfielder to provide cover and competition for the rest of the season.

Eventually, they settled on Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer who joined the club on loan until the end of the season.

However, according to El Nacional, via 90min, Manchester United also tried to sign Real Madrid midfielder Valverde and they will try again in the summer with an €80m bid.

Even without Eriksen’s injury, a new midfielder could be a priority in the summer transfer window. Casemiro and Eriksen were brought in at the beginning of the season, but neither player are long-term answers.

At 24 years old, Valverde could immediately improve the Manchester United starting eleven but also be a player who can improve and develop with the squad for years to come. The chances of Real Madrid letting him go seem slim, but they may be tempted with an €80m bid.