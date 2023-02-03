Newcastle considered a late move for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek during the January transfer window.

With Chelsea spending immense amounts of money during the January transfer window, some of their squad players may have been considering moves away from the club.

Those who were already on the fringes will now find themselves tumbling down the pecking order as Todd Boehly signs his superstars.

One player who was being looked at was Loftus-Cheek, with transfer insider Dean Jones claiming that Newcastle were considering a move for the midfielder. Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones claimed that Newcastle were hoping Loftus-Cheek would become available for loan, but a move failed to materialise.

With Bruno Guimaraes now suspended for three games due to picking up a red card against Southampton, Loftus-Cheek could have been an ideal signing with a lack of cover in midfield.

Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez on Deadline Day meaning Loftus-Cheek is going to struggle to get regular minutes at Chelsea for the remainder of the season, so it’s a shame he didn’t get a move.