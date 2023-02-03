Newcastle have joined Liverpool and Manchester City in the race to sign England international Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham is undoubtedly one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment. The Dortmund midfielder has captained his side on occasion despite his age and is a regular for both club and country.

Birmingham City retired his shirt number when he left the club, which caused a lot of confusion in the football world, but many will now completely understand their decision after seeing the player he is developing into.

If Bellingham becomes available during the summer transfer window, there’s going to be a lengthy queue of clubs showing an interest. However, the three clubs leading the race are now Newcastle, Manchester City and Liverpool, according to Football Transfers.

Newcastle’s recent financial takeover and exceptional performances on the pitch could make them an attractive prospect. However, it’s a similar story for Manchester City who are competing at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool are going to have to seriously improve their performances if they stand a chance of landing Bellingham as a lack of Champions League football could force him to join another club.