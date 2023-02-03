Pep Guardiola addresses Cancelo situation during press conference and states why defender really left

The transfer of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season is one football fans and reporters never say coming as the winter transfer window came to a close.

The Portugal international was one of the best full-backs in world football over the last two seasons but this campaign the defender has struggled and has seen his game time reduced dramatically.

Regarding Cancelo’s situation with City, there have been reports since the surprise transfer was concluded on deadline day that the 28-year-old had become a disruptive figure in the Manchester club’s dressing room after falling out of favour.

Writing in his latest CaughtOffside column, German football journalist Christian Falk exclusively revealed that the Portuguese international’s exit was sanctioned in no small part due to Guardiola’s concerns around the fullback ‘making trouble in City’.

“When he wasn’t playing any more for the latter – that became the ideal point to get him,” the BILD reporter said.

“I heard that Pep Guardiola was a little bit afraid of Cancelo making trouble in City, so that was why he was ready to talk about the prospect of giving him away.”

Joao Cancelo has joined Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season. — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 31, 2023

Addressing the situation regarding Cancelo at a press conference today, Guardiola said that the transfer to Bayern Munich happened as the Portuguese star simply wanted more minutes on the pitch.

The City manager said via the Irish Examiner: “I wish him the best for the rest of the season, these four months. Next season I don’t know what will happen.

“After the World Cup, we made a ‘pre-season’ and started to play in a different way in some patterns. I liked what I watched and I decided to give more time to players who I saw on the pitch.

“He is a guy who needs to play to be happy and we decided together, all three parties, to let him go to Munich.

“He wants to play every single game and hopefully that can happen in Munich.”