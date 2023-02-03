Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future in major doubt after being kicked out of Chelsea squad

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at Chelsea is in major doubt as the forward has been kicked out of Chelsea’s Champions League squad for the knockout rounds. 

The 33-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Blues last summer as former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel needed a striker in his squad, but Potter has not played the Gabon international since November and has now a host of new players in his squad.

Aubameyang has already scored two goals and assisted another in this season’s Champions League but the Chelsea manager has decided to kick him out of his squad for the competition in order to fit in his new stars.

Aubameyang has been removed from Chelsea’s Champions League squad.
According to the Daily Mail, UEFA rules state clubs can only register three new players for knockout rounds of the Champions League and Chelsea have chosen, Enzo Fernandez, Mikhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix – who takes Aubameyang’s place.

The Blues face Borussia Dortmund in the last-16 later this month and following the announcement of the squad for the European ties and beyond, Aubameyang’s future at the London club looks like it will not go past the summer.

