Pundit slams Manchester United star calling him a “bluffer” after underwhelming season

Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed Manchester United forward Antony after a disappointing start to his Premier League career.

Antony signed for Manchester United from Ajax at the beginning of the season with Erik ten Hag raiding his former club. The adaptation from Dutch to English football was never doing to be easy and it’s fair to see he hasn’t quite lit the league up so far.

It’s not been a disastrous start for Antony by any stretch but when a player comes with a big price tag there is a lot of expectation placed on their head.

However, talkSPORT pundit Agbonlahor certainly does feel it’s been a poor start for the Manchester United forward.

“I think he’s a bluffer. I think when he gets the ball, he doesn’t take a player on. He doesn’t have the speed to take players on. With 11 league games he’s got three goals, no assists. Four Carabao Cup games, one goal, no assists. Two FA Cup games, one goal, one assist. That’s one assist in all competitions. He doesn’t do what Rashford does. Rashford gets the ball direct, takes players on, puts balls into the box,” said Agbonlahor, on talkSPORT.

Perhaps Agbonlahor is being a little harsh considering Antony has moved to a new country at a young age and will naturally take time to adapt.

Antony himself will know he has to do better but he needs more time in the league before being judged. Ten Hag knows his capabilities from his Ajax days and that’s the reason he brought him to the club.