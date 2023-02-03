Manchester United were forced into the January transfer market in search of a new midfielder after Christian Eriksen picked up an untimely injury.

Eriksen, 30, damaged his ankle during United’s 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round win over Reading nearly a week ago, and subsequent scans revealed he will now be out of action until at least the end of April.

Reacting to Eriksen’s injury, United delved into the winter market on Deadline Day and were able to bring in Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich.

Having lost his place in Julian Naglesmann’s first team plans, Sabizter, 28, prior to his late move, had started in just seven Bundesliga matches this season, so the midfielder’s short-term switch, which will see him stay at Old Trafford until the end of the season, is set to offer him the chance to prove his critics wrong.

And speaking about what Sabizter can bring to his new squad, former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore believes the Austria international is an upgrade on Erik Ten Hag’s other options and therefore must start against Crystal Palace when the two sides meet on Saturday afternoon.

“In terms of what he can offer, he has high energy and he’s very dynamic,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“And when you compare him to what the Red Devils already have such as Fred and Scott McTominay, those two don’t jump out at me as A-class midfielders that you can rely on week-in-week-out. So overall, not a bad signing and certainly one the club did well to secure with such little time left in the window.

“United are now preparing to take on Crystal Palace on Saturday, and for me, Sabizter has to start. Erik Ten Hag has to get him straight in alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.”

United’s Premier League against Palace, which is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford, is set to kick off at 3 p.m. (UK time) but will not broadcast live on TV.