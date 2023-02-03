Manchester United should prioritise the signing of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane over any other striker.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the experienced England international would be the perfect signing for the Red Devils.

Although United brought in Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley last month, the Dutch forward is not expected to stay beyond his short-term loan which is set to expire at the end of the season, and that will likely prompt the 20-time league winners into targeting a permanent forward.

A recent report from ESPN suggested the Red Devils have at least three striker targets including Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.

However, when it comes to the trio, Collymore thinks the club’s decision should be an easy one to make, highlighting Spurs’ record-goalscorer as the man for the job.

“Kane guarantees a team goals and even though he’s already Tottenham’s top goalscorer, he hasn’t won a single major trophy so he’ll be thinking ‘I can’t do any more here’,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“He’ll want to go somewhere where he has a genuine chance of winning silverware and Man United offer that now.

“I’m not saying Vlahovic and Osimhen aren’t top players, their performances in Italy are proving they are but we’ve seen others come from abroad, such as Gianluca Scamacca to West Ham, and not do it, so there is a risk attached. Whereas with Kane, you know exactly what you’re going to get, so if I had to choose which one out of three, Kane all day long.”

During his career-long stay with the Lilywhites, Kane, who currently has 18 months left on his deal, has scored a massive 266 goals and provided 62 assists in 415 matches, in all competitions.